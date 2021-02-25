eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) Financial Review

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Invictus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 50.42% 82.73% 11.84% Invictus Financial N/A N/A -109.17%

90.1% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for eBay and Invictus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 0 13 12 0 2.48 Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $67.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.79%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eBay and Invictus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.80 billion 3.63 $1.79 billion $2.32 24.80 Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Invictus Financial.

Volatility & Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invictus Financial has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats Invictus Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

