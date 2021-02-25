eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, eBoost has traded 465.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $932.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00377550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.