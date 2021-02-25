Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECTE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.06. Echo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 307,921 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transdermal skin permeation and diagnostic medical devices for wearable-health consumer and diabetes outpatient markets. It is developing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, a needle-free wireless continuous glucose monitoring system in a hospital setting in the European Union.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.