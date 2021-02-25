EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $120,111.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.00743182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00036436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003735 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

