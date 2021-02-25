EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 138.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

SATS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 604,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,176,000 after acquiring an additional 439,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 801,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

