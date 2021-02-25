Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.11

Shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.11 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82). Eckoh plc (ECK.L) shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 154,965 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of £159.83 million and a PE ratio of 53.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

