Ecolab Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years.

ECL traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.96. 960,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,850. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day moving average of $207.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

