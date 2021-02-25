Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $216.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

