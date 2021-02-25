Ecor1 Capital, Llc Acquires 29,500 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $710.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

