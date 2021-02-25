Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 268,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $276.66 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $523,000.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

