Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Edison International has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.66. 2,221,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,324. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

