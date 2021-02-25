Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.
Edison International has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.66. 2,221,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,324. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.
Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.