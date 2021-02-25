Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.
Edison International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.25. 14,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,955. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $76.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82.
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.
