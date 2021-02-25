Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.25. 14,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,955. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $76.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 11,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.