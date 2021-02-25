Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $25,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $76.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

