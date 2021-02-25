Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 190,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

