Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) Trading 1% Higher

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 27,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 57,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADOC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

