EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $15.57 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

