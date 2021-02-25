eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

