Eight Capital Increases Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$17.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOOD. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.04.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.51. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$717.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.