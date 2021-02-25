EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. EKIMAS shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,950 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $847,860.00, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

About EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names.

