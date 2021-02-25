Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,930. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

