Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.47.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.63. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

