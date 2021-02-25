Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $183.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.42.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $25.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after purchasing an additional 111,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.