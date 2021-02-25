Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.42.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $25.14 on Thursday, reaching $131.56. 4,435,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.