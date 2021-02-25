Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Down 16%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s share price dropped 16% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.20 and last traded at $131.56. Approximately 4,435,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 887,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.70.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

