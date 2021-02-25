Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.99. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 86,319 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.