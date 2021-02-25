Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 247,119 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

