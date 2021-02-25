Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 6.6%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 2,351,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,654,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
