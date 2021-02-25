Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 6.6%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 2,351,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,654,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.