Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 6%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares were down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 7,620,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 18,263,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

SOLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.