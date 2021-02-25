Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECIFY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 34,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

