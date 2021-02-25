Electroneum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $95.30 million and $1.17 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 226.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.