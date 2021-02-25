Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,099 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,252 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

