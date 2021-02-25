Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Elementis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

