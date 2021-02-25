Ellen N. Artist Sells 25,000 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Ellen N. Artist sold 25,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $330,750.00.

MESA traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 1,121,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $443.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.