Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

EFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EFC opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

