ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €10.20 Price Target at Independent Research

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €10.20 ($12.00) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

ZIL2 has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.80 ($15.06).

Shares of ZIL2 traded up €0.98 ($1.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €13.94 ($16.40). The stock had a trading volume of 320,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.95. The company has a market cap of $883.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

