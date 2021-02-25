Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Trading Down 3.1%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY)’s share price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.69. Approximately 133,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 199,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 price objective on Else Nutrition and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$348.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

