Elys Game Technology (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:NWGI) shares traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.95. 1,061,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average session volume of 151,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

