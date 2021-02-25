Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Tops $98,792.99

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $98,792.99 and approximately $54,714.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.23 or 0.00708814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

