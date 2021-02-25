Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 7.7%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 9,769,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 4,367,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.