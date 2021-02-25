Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 7.7%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 9,769,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 4,367,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Get Embraer alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Embraer by 3,722.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 607,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.