EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 538,991 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

