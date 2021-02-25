EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.12

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.12 and last traded at $101.26, with a volume of 5402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

