EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20 to $6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.81 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.25.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $101.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.