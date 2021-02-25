EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.83 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.20 to $6.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EME opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

