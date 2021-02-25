Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after buying an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $98.80 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

