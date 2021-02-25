Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $43,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

