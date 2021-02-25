Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Down 5.8%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.63. 676,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,170,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

