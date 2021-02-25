Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Down 5.8%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.63. 676,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,170,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97.
About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
