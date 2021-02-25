Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.03. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 21,227 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

