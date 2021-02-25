Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $69.59 million and approximately $642,632.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00500513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00083048 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.00482760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

