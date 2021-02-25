Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,189. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

